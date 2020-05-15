New York, 3 Nearby States to Open Beaches at Half Capacity on May 22 - Cuomo

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Beaches in the US states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware will open on May 22 for Memorial Day weekend with a limited capacity amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing.

"New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware will all be opening beaches for the Memorial Day weekend," Cuomo told reports on Friday. "But [at] no more than 50 percent capacity."

Cuomo noted that local governments can still make their own decisions regarding whether to open beaches.

Earlier on Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will not be opening its beaches because it is not ready to implement such a measure.

Cuomo said, any contact activities, including beach volleyball and football, will not be allowed.

Playgrounds, amusement rides and designated picnic areas will be closed for the purpose of social distancing, Cuomo said.

When social distancing is not possible, all visitors will have to wear face-coverings on the beach, Cuomo also said, adding that pools across the four states will remain closed.