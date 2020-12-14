New York Administers First Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine After US Emergency Approval - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) New York on Monday became the first US state to administer the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in the United States after a nurse as inoculated with the drug following its approval by the Federal government for emergency use.

"This vaccine is exciting because I will believe this is the weapon that will end the war" against COVID-19, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a live-streamed event just before Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York, was given the shot.