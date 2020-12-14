UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Administers First Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine After US Emergency Approval - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:10 PM

New York Administers First Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine After US Emergency Approval - Governor

New York on Monday became the first US state to administer the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in the United States after a nurse as inoculated with the drug following its approval by the federal government for emergency use

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) New York on Monday became the first US state to administer the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in the United States after a nurse as inoculated with the drug following its approval by the Federal government for emergency use.

"This vaccine is exciting because I will believe this is the weapon that will end the war" against COVID-19, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a live-streamed event just before Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York, was given the shot.

Related Topics

Governor New York United States Jew Event Government Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts new structures, Cabinet ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Nuclear Energy Programme witnessed major miles ..

11 minutes ago

OPEC Slightly Revises Up Forecast for 2020 Oil Dem ..

46 seconds ago

COVID -19 damage to global economy, brought new op ..

49 seconds ago

Development, rehabilitation of Peshawar city top p ..

51 seconds ago

CTD arrest 3 suspects

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.