New York Attorney Files Motion to Compel Trumps to Testify in Financial Investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday filed a motion to obligate former US President Donald J. Trump, his son Donald Trump, Jr., and daughter Ivanka Trump to appear for sworn testimony under an ongoing civil investigation into alleged fraudulent activities of the Trump Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday filed a motion to obligate former US President Donald J. Trump, his son Donald Trump, Jr., and daughter Ivanka Trump to appear for sworn testimony under an ongoing civil investigation into alleged fraudulent activities of the Trump Organization.

In December, the New York attorney issued subpoenas to Trump and his children, requesting them to testify not later than January 7. Trump rejected the appeal, filing a motion to quash the subpoenas as being improper, given that James's office is cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney in a criminal inquiry in connection with him.

"The motion to compel filed today seeks a court order enforcing testimonial subpoenas issued to Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump, as well as the production of documents held by Donald J. Trump.," the Attorney General statement read.

James argued that these individuals were "directly involved in one or more transactions under review."

"Thus far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J.

Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit," James said, stressing that the Trumps are bound to comply with lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony.

She added that the office will continue the investigation and "ensure that no one is above the law."

James initiated the investigation in March 2019, following the testimony of Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, before Congress, in which he accused the ex-president of exaggerating his fortunes for more advantageous loan and insurance conditions while understating his assets' value to lower real estate taxes.

The Trump Organization and the former president himself have repeatedly denounced the investigation as a "witch-hunt." A Trump Organization spokesperson said earlier that James's investigation was driven by her political ambition to run for governorship, calling the inquiry a "political persecution" that is "illegal and unethical."