UrduPoint.com

New York Attorney General Files Injunction To Stop Trump Activities - Release

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 10:52 PM

New York Attorney General Files Injunction to Stop Trump Activities - Release

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a preliminary injunction to stop former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization from continuing to engage in "significant fraudulent and illegal business activity," the Attorney General's Office said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a preliminary injunction to stop former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization from continuing to engage in "significant fraudulent and illegal business activity," the Attorney General's Office said on Thursday.

"(This includes) prohibiting the Trump Organization from transferring any material assets to another entity without court approval, requiring that any new financial disclosures to banks and insurers contain all supporting and relevant material, and asking for the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee compliance with these measures," the Attorney General's Office said in a press release.

The release claimed that Trump and the Trump Organization, along with the other individuals, have engaged in persistent and repeated fraud and illegality on a "staggering scale" in the preparation and distribution of Trump's Statements of Financial Condition over an 11-year period from 2011 through 2021.

The Attorney General is asking the court to block Trump and the Trump Organization from continuing its "ongoing fraudulent scheme and ensure funds are available to satisfy any disgorgement award," the release said.

The Attorney General is also asking the court to forbid the Trump Organization from submitting statements of financial condition or other disclosure of assets that Trump might present to lenders and insurers, either to satisfy existing obligations or to obtain new financing and insurance or that fails to properly "disclose the assumptions and techniques used for valuing his assets, as outlined in the complaint."

In addition, James is also asking the court to disallow the Trump Organization from transferring any material assets "to a non-party affiliate or otherwise disposing of a material asset without court approval."

Trump has said the New York Attorney General is politically motivated and has weaponized the state's legal system against him and his organization in order to score political points.

Related Topics

Business Trump New York All From Court

Recent Stories

UN Sees 'Welcoming News' on Grain Agreement From P ..

UN Sees 'Welcoming News' on Grain Agreement From Putin-Erdogan Meeting - Spokesm ..

5 minutes ago
 PWD staff trained on communication skills

PWD staff trained on communication skills

5 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President Says ICRC Does Not Have Access ..

Ukrainian President Says ICRC Does Not Have Access to Ukrainian Prisoners of War

5 minutes ago
 Peskov Says Putin Initiated Russia-Kyrgyzstan-Taji ..

Peskov Says Putin Initiated Russia-Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Summit

7 minutes ago
 Trial Court awards life imprisonment to accused in ..

Trial Court awards life imprisonment to accused in murder case

8 minutes ago
 Want to leave behind legacy of peace; ready for di ..

Want to leave behind legacy of peace; ready for dialogue with India for prosperi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.