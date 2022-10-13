New York Attorney General Files Injunction to Stop Trump Activities - Release

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a preliminary injunction to stop former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization from continuing to engage in "significant fraudulent and illegal business activity," the Attorney General's Office said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a preliminary injunction to stop former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization from continuing to engage in "significant fraudulent and illegal business activity," the Attorney General's Office said on Thursday.

"(This includes) prohibiting the Trump Organization from transferring any material assets to another entity without court approval, requiring that any new financial disclosures to banks and insurers contain all supporting and relevant material, and asking for the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee compliance with these measures," the Attorney General's Office said in a press release.

The release claimed that Trump and the Trump Organization, along with the other individuals, have engaged in persistent and repeated fraud and illegality on a "staggering scale" in the preparation and distribution of Trump's Statements of Financial Condition over an 11-year period from 2011 through 2021.

The Attorney General is asking the court to block Trump and the Trump Organization from continuing its "ongoing fraudulent scheme and ensure funds are available to satisfy any disgorgement award," the release said.

The Attorney General is also asking the court to forbid the Trump Organization from submitting statements of financial condition or other disclosure of assets that Trump might present to lenders and insurers, either to satisfy existing obligations or to obtain new financing and insurance or that fails to properly "disclose the assumptions and techniques used for valuing his assets, as outlined in the complaint."

In addition, James is also asking the court to disallow the Trump Organization from transferring any material assets "to a non-party affiliate or otherwise disposing of a material asset without court approval."

Trump has said the New York Attorney General is politically motivated and has weaponized the state's legal system against him and his organization in order to score political points.