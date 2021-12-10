New York Attorney General James Ends Run for Governor, Says More to Do in Current Job

New York Attorney General Letitia James effectively ended her run for governor by announcing on Thursday that she will seek re-election for her present job, which she said remains unfinished on many fronts

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) New York Attorney General Letitia James effectively ended her run for governor by announcing on Thursday that she will seek re-election for her present job, which she said remains unfinished on many fronts.

"I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general," James said via Twitter. "There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do."

The 63-year-old James was the first woman and first person of color to be elected Attorney General in New York.

Had she gone on to become governor, she would also have been the first woman and black person elected in that role.

James announced her exit from the race for governor amid reports that she was seeking to have former President Donald Trump sit for a January 7 deposition in an ongoing civil probe into his business practices.

James joined the race in October after overseeing the probe that led to the resignation of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on allegations of sexual harassment and other impropriety. Some had questioned her motives, saying she expedited the Cuomo investigation to bolster her campaign, but James had denied that assumption.