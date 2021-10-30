UrduPoint.com

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run For Governor - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:45 AM

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Friday she is running for governor and vowed to take on the state's powerful on behalf of the residents

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Friday she is running for governor and vowed to take on the state's powerful on behalf of the residents.

"I'm running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers," James said in a statement.

James launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that found he harassed nearly a dozen colleagues, which resulted in his resignation. Cuomo continues to deny any wrongdoing.

