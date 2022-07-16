UrduPoint.com

New York Attorney General Postpones Trump Family Depositions After Ivana's Death

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office is postponing depositions of former President Donald Trump, Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump because Trump's former wife and the three children's mother, Ivana, has died.

"In light of the passing of Ivana Trump yesterday, we received a request from counsel for Donald Trump and his children to adjourn all three depositions, which we have agreed to," James said in a statement quoted by NBC. "This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible. There is no other information about dates or otherwise to provide at this time."

James said the Attorney General's Office offers condolences to the Trump family.

The Trumps were supposed to answer questions under oath next week as a part of James' continuing investigation into claims of tax fraud by the Trump organization. The investigation is looking into allegations that Trump and the Trump Organization, inflated financial statements.

When the deposition takes place, investigators are expected to ask Trump about the statements, which James alleges was boosted by hundreds of millions of Dollars and signed off on by the former president.

The former president and Trump Organization officials have denied any wrongdoing, and Trump has characterized James' probe as a political "witch hunt."

