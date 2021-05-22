New York Attorney General Proposes Legislation to Limit Use of Force by Police

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) New York Attorney General Letitia James proposed the Police Accountability Act reform that aimed to amend the use of force by law enforcement agents from necessity to absolutely last resort.

"For far too long, police officers in this country have been able to evade accountability for the unjustified use of excessive and lethal force," James said in a statement on Friday. "The Police Accountability Act will make critical and necessary changes to the law, providing clear and legitimate standards for when the use of force is acceptable and enacting real consequences for when an officer crosses that line.

"

The Police Accountability Act will require officers to exhaust other options, such as de-escalation, verbal warnings and lower levels of force before using force, including lethal force.

In addition, the reform will prohibit police officers from the use of lethal force based on only suspicion and will require that force can be used under the most pressing circumstances with higher standards of proof.

If approved, the legislation will also establish criminal penalties for officers who employ excessive force and where force causes physical injury or death.