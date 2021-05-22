UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Attorney General Proposes Legislation To Limit Use Of Force By Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:20 AM

New York Attorney General Proposes Legislation to Limit Use of Force by Police

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) New York Attorney General Letitia James proposed the Police Accountability Act reform that aimed to amend the use of force by law enforcement agents from necessity to absolutely last resort.

"For far too long, police officers in this country have been able to evade accountability for the unjustified use of excessive and lethal force," James said in a statement on Friday. "The Police Accountability Act will make critical and necessary changes to the law, providing clear and legitimate standards for when the use of force is acceptable and enacting real consequences for when an officer crosses that line.

"

The Police Accountability Act will require officers to exhaust other options, such as de-escalation, verbal warnings and lower levels of force before using force, including lethal force.

In addition, the reform will prohibit police officers from the use of lethal force based on only suspicion and will require that force can be used under the most pressing circumstances with higher standards of proof.

If approved, the legislation will also establish criminal penalties for officers who employ excessive force and where force causes physical injury or death.

Related Topics

Police New York Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

3 hours ago

United, Delta Airlines to Resume Flights to Israel ..

48 minutes ago

Afridi for judicial reforms to provide speedy just ..

48 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtun ..

48 minutes ago

Grand reception held to mark 70th anniversary of e ..

48 minutes ago

UN 'Very Concerned' By Clashes in East Jerusalem, ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.