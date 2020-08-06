UrduPoint.com
New York Attorney General Says Filed Lawsuit To Dissolve National Rifle Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) New York State Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday she filed a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association (NRA) to dissolve the organization because it has allegedly engaged in years of illegal conduct.

"I filed a lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct.

The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse," James said via Twitter.

In addition, Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine said he also filed a lawsuit against the NRA for allegedly misusing charitable funds.

"Donors gave money to fund firearms safety, firearms education and marksmanship training. Instead, that money was diverted to support wasteful spending by the NRA and its executives," Racine said.

