New York Attorney General Says Filing Contempt of Court Motion Against Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The New York State Attorney General's office is filing a motion against former US President Donald Trump for refusing to provide documents as part of a financial investigation into the Trump Organization, Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday.

"My office is filing a motion to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court. Despite a crystal clear order from the court, Donald Trump has refused to turn over documents as part of our investigation into him and the Trump Organization's financial dealings," James said via Twitter.

The Attorney General said Trump should be fined $10,000 per day for every day that he continues to violate the order to provide the documents.

James and her office have issued subpoenas to Trump and two of his adult children following investigations into whether the Trump Organization, which represents the family's business interests, had illegally inflated the value of its assets to obtain loans beyond merit.