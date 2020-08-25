New York Attorney General Says Probing if Trump Inflated Value of Assets to Get Loans

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday said she has taken further legal action to force President Donald Trump's personal business organization to comply with investigations on whether the president wrongfully altered the value of his assets to get loans and reduce taxes.

"I took action to force the Trump Organization, and specifically EVP [executive vice president] Eric Trump, to comply with my office's ongoing investigation into its financial dealings," James said in a tweet.

James said her office wants to determine if the president inflated the values of his assets to reduce real estate taxes and obtain favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage. For months, she added, the Trump organization failed to fully comply with subpoenas filed by her office with regards to the probe that began after testimony to Congress by the president's now convicted personal attorney Michael Cohen.

James said the Trump Organization had stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath.

"We are seeking thousands of documents and testimony from multiple witnesses regarding several Trump Organization properties and transactions, including from Eric Trump, who was intimately involved in one or more transactions under review," James said.

Trump's latest legal challenge comes after the US Supreme Court ruled last month that the President does not have broad immunity from a state grand jury subpoena.

James' court action was the second faced by the president in days after a lawsuit on Thursday by the New York attorney general against the Trump administration over a ruling that would allow "predatory lenders to target vulnerable New Yorkers". Also on Thursday, the New York attorney general had Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon arrested and indicted on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising effort to build a southern border wall.

After years of ardently defending Trump, Cohen turned against him the lawyer was jailed in May 2019 for three years for multiple financial crimes, lying to Congress, and to campaign finance violations related to hush money payments to two women who claim they had affairs with the president.

Born in New York City, the 74-year-old Trump was a resident of New York all his life until he moved out in 2019. He now claims Florida, where he owns a property on Palm Beach, as his permanent residence, though he most of his time at the White House in Washington D.C.