New York Attorney General Says Suing Founder of Celcius Crypto Platform for Fraud

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) New York's Attorney General Letitia James said she was suing Alex Mashinsky, founder of the Celsius Network cryptocurrency platform, which he allegedly used to defraud investors out of billions of dollars.

"I'm suing the former CEO of cryptocurrency platform Celsius Network for defrauding investors out of billions of dollars," James said via Twitter on Thursday. "Alex Mashinsky lied to people about the risks of investing in Celsius, hid its deteriorating financial condition, and failed to register in New York."

Celsius, based in Hoboken, New Jersey, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors last July 13, listing a $1.19 billion deficit on its balance sheet.

It ended November with $9 billion of liabilities, including more than $4.3 billion owed to customers, a court filing shows.

The platform was promoted by Mashinsky as a safe alternative to banks, while he concealed that it was losing hundreds of millions of Dollars in risky investments, according to a complaint filed by James.

Mashinsky's victims consisted of more than 26,000 New Yorkers, many ordinary investors like a father of three who lost $375,000 in life savings, and a disabled veteran who lost $36,000 saved over nearly a decade, the attorney general said.

Under the civil lawsuit, filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, James seeks to ban Mashinsky from doing business in the state and also pay damages, restitution and disgorgement.

The attorney general accused Mashinsky of violating New York State's Martin Act, which gives her broad powers to pursue securities fraud cases, as well as other laws.

"Alex Mashinsky promised to lead investors to financial freedom but led them down a path of financial ruin," James said. "Making false and unsubstantiated promises and misleading investors is illegal."

The suit against Celsius comes in the wake of the bankruptcy of FTX that collapsed in November. The company's founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court on Tuesday to perpetrating what a Federal prosecutor called "a fraud of epic proportions.