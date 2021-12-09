UrduPoint.com

New York Attorney General Seeks Trump's Deposition In Civil Fraud Probe - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:26 PM

New York Attorney General Seeks Trump's Deposition in Civil Fraud Probe - Reports

New York Attorney General Letitia James is pursuing a deposition of former President Donald Trump as part of an investigation into possible fraud at the Trump Organization, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) New York Attorney General Letitia James is pursuing a deposition of former President Donald Trump as part of an investigation into possible fraud at the Trump Organization, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing sources.

James is said to have requested to take his testimony on January 7 at her New York office.

The alleged fraud is linked to swings in valuations of properties to different entities.

Related Topics

Washington Trump New York January Post

Recent Stories

GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, ..

GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, 180 investor meetings

12 minutes ago
 US Marines Test Latest Shallow Water Mine Clearing ..

US Marines Test Latest Shallow Water Mine Clearing Technology in 3 Week Exercise

49 seconds ago
 Study Finds Electric Cars Cleaner Alternative Even ..

Study Finds Electric Cars Cleaner Alternative Even Given Production Emissions

52 seconds ago
 Russia Needs Legal Guarantees of Its Security Glob ..

Russia Needs Legal Guarantees of Its Security Globally - Foreign Ministry

53 seconds ago
 Corruption a biggest obstacle in procedure of deve ..

Corruption a biggest obstacle in procedure of development: CM Balochistan

55 seconds ago
 Ryanair Incident Did Not Involve Threat of Explosi ..

Ryanair Incident Did Not Involve Threat of Explosion - Polish Prosecutors

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.