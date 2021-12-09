New York Attorney General Letitia James is pursuing a deposition of former President Donald Trump as part of an investigation into possible fraud at the Trump Organization, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) New York Attorney General Letitia James is pursuing a deposition of former President Donald Trump as part of an investigation into possible fraud at the Trump Organization, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing sources.

James is said to have requested to take his testimony on January 7 at her New York office.

The alleged fraud is linked to swings in valuations of properties to different entities.