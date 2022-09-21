New York Attorney General Sues Trump, Children for Fraud - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against former US President Donald Trump, his three eldest children and others for "acts of fraud and misrepresentation" that inflated his net worth by billions of Dollars, according to a court document.

"Following a comprehensive three-year investigation by the Office of the Attorney General, involving interviews with more than 65 witnesses and review of millions of pages of documents produced by Defendants and others, OAG has determined that Defendants Donald J. Trump, Trump Organization LLC and the Trump Organization, Inc, Allen Weisselberg, and the other individuals and entities affiliated with Mr. Trump and his companies named as Defendants, engaged in numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation in the preparation of Mr. Trump's annual statements of financial condition covering at least the years 2011 through 2021," the document stated.