New York Attorney General Vows To Protect Illegal Migrants From Trump Raids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The state of New York is taking action to protect illegal immigrants from US law enforcement being mobilized by President Donald Trump this coming weekend, state Attorney General Letitia James said.

"As New York's chief law enforcement officer, I will do everything in my power to ensure these families' rights are protected," James said in a press release on Thursday. "I will stand up against any threatened incursions on our state's civil rights because, in America, we value our immigrants."

A massive sweep of arrests and detentions in at least 10 major US cities will begin on Sunday, according to a report in the New York Times on Thursday.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) refused to confirm and deny the report, however Trump said last week that the sweep would begin soon.

Trump's comments followed a two week delay in the roundup to give Congress time to fix US immigration laws - a pause that passed without any action by lawmakers.

Migrants are crossing the US-Mexican border at a rate of more than 1 million a year, with instructions on how to request "political asylum" under existing laws, which allow potential asylees to remain in the country pending the outcome of their requests.

An estimated 2,000 illegals continue to reside in the United States despite having received orders to leave the country, often because they did not show up for hearings in US immigration courts.

James' press release included instructions on how an illegal can find out whether he or she is subject to a pending deportation order.

The Times, quoting anonymous administration officials, also reported that the roundup will include collateral arrests of illegals who do not have deportation orders but happen to be present during the raids.

