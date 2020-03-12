UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Bans Public Gatherings Of 500 People Or More Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

New York Bans Public Gatherings of 500 People or More Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US state of New York banned public gatherings of 500 or more people effective Friday afternoon amid the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"No gathering with 500 people or more," Cuomo said. "Those new rules will go into effect five o'clock on Friday, except for the Broadway theaters in Manhattan, where it will go into effect, five o'clock today."

Related Topics

Governor Manhattan New York Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

8 seconds ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

15 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

1 hour ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

US Authorizes Until May 20 Wind-Down Operations wi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.