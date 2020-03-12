New York Bans Public Gatherings of 500 People or More Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US state of New York banned public gatherings of 500 or more people effective Friday afternoon amid the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"No gathering with 500 people or more," Cuomo said. "Those new rules will go into effect five o'clock on Friday, except for the Broadway theaters in Manhattan, where it will go into effect, five o'clock today."