New York Bar Association Launches Inquiry Into Removing Trump's Lawyer Giuliani

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an inquiry to determine whether US President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani should be stripped of membership following last week's unrest on Capitol Hill.

"NYSBA President Scott M. Karson has launched an inquiry pursuant to the Association's bylaws to determine whether Mr. Giuliani should be removed from the membership rolls of the Association," the statement said.

The NYSBA noted it is the largest voluntary state bar association in the United States and has a responsibility to defend and protect the rule of law.

Hours before Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, Giuliani addressed them at the White House reiterating "baseless claims of widespread election fraud in the presidential election and the Georgia US Senate runoffs," the statement said.

NYSBA's bylaws state that no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States, or of any state or territory by force or other illegal means, will be a member of the Association.

"Mr. Giuliani's words quite clearly were intended to encourage Trump supporters unhappy with the election's outcome to take matters into their own hands. Their subsequent attack on the Capitol was nothing short of an attempted coup, intended to prevent the peaceful transition of power," the statement said.

On Wednesday, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to protest Congress for certifying the election results, which they consider to be invalid. The protesters clashed with police and damaged property before seizing the rotunda and inauguration stage. The attack marked the most significant breach of US Capitol grounds since the British set fire to it in 1814.

