New York-Based Aid Group to Pay $6.9Mln for Misuse of USAID Funds for Syria - Justice Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The New York-based International Rescue Committee has agreed to pay the US government $6.9 million in fines after an investigation revealed that its staff engaged corrupt practices while distributing humanitarian aid for Syria, the Justice Department announced on Friday.

"The Justice Department announced today that the International Rescue Committee ("IRC") has agreed to pay $6.9 million to settle allegations under the False Claims Act related to United States Agency for International Development ("USAID")-funded programming for beneficiaries affected by the conflict in Syria," the release said.