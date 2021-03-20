UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York-Based Aid Group To Pay $6.9Mln For Misuse Of USAID Funds For Syria - Justice Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

New York-Based Aid Group to Pay $6.9Mln for Misuse of USAID Funds for Syria - Justice Dept

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The New York-based International Rescue Committee has agreed to pay the US government $6.9 million in fines after an investigation revealed that its staff engaged corrupt practices while distributing humanitarian aid for Syria, the Justice Department announced on Friday.

"The Justice Department announced today that the International Rescue Committee ("IRC") has agreed to pay $6.9 million to settle allegations under the False Claims Act related to United States Agency for International Development ("USAID")-funded programming for beneficiaries affected by the conflict in Syria," the release said.

Related Topics

Syria United States Government Million

Recent Stories

WHO renews backing for AstraZeneca Covid jab

16 minutes ago

Pakistan to raise its objections on Pakal Dul, Low ..

16 minutes ago

Blackmore is racing's queen of hearts after Chelte ..

16 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Warns of Worrying Trend as COVID-19 C ..

18 minutes ago

White House Says US to Take More Steps Against Rus ..

18 minutes ago

Ex-France fly-half Trinh-Duc heading to Bordeaux-B ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.