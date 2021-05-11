New York Boosting Police Presence in Times Square Following Weekend Shooting - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The New York City Police Department (NYPD) will be stationing additional security officers at Times Square following a shooting last weekend that left three injured, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.

"It will be use of our CRC [Critical Response Command] officers in Time Square. You'll see additional presence. I think there may be some other areas as well where you'll see that.

And it's important to show people that presence, I think it is reassuring and helpful," the mayor told reporters.

He also said it is important to maintain safety as the city begins to reopen after a long pandemic-related shutdown.

The shooting that prompted these additional security measures occurred on Saturday in Times Squares, and left three people injured, although they are all expected to make a full recovery. The suspected shooter, Farrakhan Muhammad, is not yet in police custody.