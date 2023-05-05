New York, California Attorneys General to Probe NFL Sexual Harassment Claims - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The New York and California attorneys general issued a press release announcing that they have launched an investigation into the workplace practices and culture within the National Football League (NFL) after women employees alleged employment and gender discrimination.

"No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination or abuse in the workplace. No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in the release on Thursday.

James' California colleague Rob Bonta also promised to hold NFL executives, team owners and staff accountable given that the state does not tolerate any form of discrimination.

"We have serious concerns about the NFL's role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment.

No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions," Bonta said in the release.

US media reported earlier that some women have complained of discrimination in the NFL and 30 of them who consented to interviews characterized the NFL as a stifling, deeply ingrained corporate culture that demoralized some female employees, drove some to quit in frustration and left many feeling brushed aside.

"Reports that the NFL has not taken sufficient effective steps to prevent discrimination, harassment and retaliation from occurring in the workplace persist," the release said.

The attorneys general are thus exercising their legal authority to seek information from the NFL regarding allegations of gender pay disparities in compensation, harassment and gender and race discrimination, the release added.