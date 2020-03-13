New York, California Ban Mass Gatherings in Bid to Curb Coronavirus Spread

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) New York and California on Thursday joined at least three other states in banning mass gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak, top officials announced.

"No gathering with 500 people or more," New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo told a press briefing. "Those new rules will go into effect at 5:00 [p.m.

EST] on Friday, except for the Broadway theaters in Manhattan, where it will go into effect, five o'clock today."

The California Department of Public Health said in a statement that all gatherings of 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled, including concerts, conferences, and professional, college, and school sporting events

The states of Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey have also banned gatherings of 250 or more, according to officials.