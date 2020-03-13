UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York, California Ban Mass Gatherings In Bid To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

New York, California Ban Mass Gatherings in Bid to Curb Coronavirus Spread

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) New York and California on Thursday joined at least three other states in banning mass gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak, top officials announced.

"No gathering with 500 people or more," New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo told a press briefing. "Those new rules will go into effect at 5:00 [p.m.

EST] on Friday, except for the Broadway theaters in Manhattan, where it will go into effect, five o'clock today."

The California Department of Public Health said in a statement that all gatherings of 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled, including concerts, conferences, and professional, college, and school sporting events

The states of Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey have also banned gatherings of 250 or more, according to officials.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Manhattan New York All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

1 hour ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

1 hour ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

1 hour ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

1 hour ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.