New York Charges 24-Year-Old Veteran in Chokehold Death of Homeless Subway Rider - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Prosecutors in New York are charging a 24-year-old Marine Corps veteran with second-degree homicide for his alleged role in the death of a homeless rider on the New York City subway system, NBC reported, citing the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

The defendant, Daniel Penny, will appear in Manhattan criminal court for arraignment on Friday, the report said on Thursday.

Penny placed 30-year-old Jordan Neely in what appeared to be a chokehold during an altercation on the subway system. Penny's lawyers have claimed that Neely was aggressively threatening others and that the veteran acted to protect himself and fellow passengers, the report said.

The New York City Medical Examiner ruled Neely's death a homicide by compression of the neck.

Neely's death prompted demonstrations in New York City, with officials including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaking out against Penny's use of physical force.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams also pointed to the role that mental health may have played in the incident.