New York City Advises Residents to Wear Face-Covering When Going Outside - Mayor De Blasio

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) New York City residents are advised to wear a face-covering when leaving their apartments in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing.

"We are advising New Yorkers to wear a face-covering when you go outside and will be near other people," de Blasio said on Thursday. "The reason for this guidance is because the studies are showing that some asymptomatic people, some pre-symptomatic people appear to actually be transmitting this disease."

De Blasio also said that individuals should refrain from using professional surgical masks that are critically needed by healthcare workers responding to a COVID-19 health emergencies in the city. Instead, he said, New Yorkers should improvise and use "any piece of cloth" available at homes, such as a scarf or a bandana.

The mayor said that he does not anticipate introducing any fines for those residents appearing outside without a face-covering and law enforcement at present must focus on the compliance with the social distancing and a stay-at-home orders.

"Face covering is just a simple way to protect other people... We have told you over half New Yorkers will contract this disease," de Blasio said. "It means that a lot of people are out there right this minute don't even know they have it."

De Blasio also announced the expansion of the grab-and-go food program, which will now enable all New Yorkers to receive three free meals at 435 sites throughout the city.