New York City Aims to Vaccinate 1Mln People Per Day in January - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York City seeks to vaccinate a million people per day in January to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and prevent becoming again a hotspot for the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) New York City seeks to vaccinate a million people per day in January to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and prevent becoming again a hotspot for the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday.

"Our goal is to vaccinate 1 million New Yorkers in the month of January 2021," de Blasio told a news conference. "That's a very big goal. That's a very tough goal.

That's a very ambitious goal, but it's a necessary goal."

The number of New York City residents hospitalized with possible COVID-19 has passed the city's threshold this week, hitting 242, with 59 percent of those admitted testing positive for the virus, according to city data.

In addition, the city's positivity rate based on a rolling seven-day average continues to rise, reaching 7.93 percent. The number of confirmed new cases has also soared to 2,498 on top of 771 probable cases of the virus.