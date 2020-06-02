UrduPoint.com
New York City Announces Curfew Effective Monday Night, Police Presence Increased - Mayor

Tue 02nd June 2020

New York City Announces Curfew Effective Monday Night, Police Presence Increased - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) New York City will be put under curfew starting at 11:00 p.m. EST Monday night with an increased presence of police forces following three nights of destructive protests, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

"New Yorkers: I've spoken with [New York Governor Andrew Cuomo] and for everyone's safety we have decided to implement a citywide curfew in New York City tonight. It will take effect at 11 p.m.and be lifted at 5 a.m. tomorrow morning," de Blasio said via Twitter. "The NYPD will increase its presence where we saw violence and property damage last night ” specifically in Lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn."

 The governor in a separate statement said the city's police force would be doubled from its current level.

