New York City Announces Curfew Effective Monday Night, Police Presence Increased - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) New York City will be put under curfew starting at 11:00 p.m. EST Monday night with an increased presence of police forces following three nights of destructive protests, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

"New Yorkers: I've spoken with [New York Governor Andrew Cuomo] and for everyone's safety we have decided to implement a citywide curfew in New York City tonight. It will take effect at 11 p.m.and be lifted at 5 a.m. tomorrow morning," de Blasio said via Twitter. "The NYPD will increase its presence where we saw violence and property damage last night specifically in Lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn."

The governor in a separate statement said the city's police force would be doubled from its current level.