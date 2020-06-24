New York City Beaches to Reopen July 1 Amid COVID-19 Slowdown - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed that the city's beaches would open on July 1 but stressed the need to maintain mitigation measures.

"The rumors are true: NYC beaches will open for swimming on July 1.

Let's keep playing it safe: social distance & face coverings, even at the beach!" the mayor wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday.

New York City is one of the hotspots of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, accounting for 209,000 confirmed cases and over 17,600 deaths alone. Infection rates have fallen from the several thousand daily new cases throughout April to several hundred throughout June.