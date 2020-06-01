UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City Bracing For More Protests Monday Night - Mayor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:20 PM

New York City Bracing for More Protests Monday Night - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) New York City is preparing for another day of protests on Monday over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man by a police officer, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference.

"We are in day four. We expect more protests throughout the city today," de Blasio told reporters.

The mayor said, "a huge number" of law enforcement officers will be deployed across protests' sites that have seen violence, property destruction and stores looting over the weekend.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shay added that officers in plainclothes and uniforms will be out Monday night to prevent violence and "hijacking a cause" of demonstrations.

"Anyone coming with the intent to take advantage of people during this very difficult time, we are going to ensure that we do everything that you are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Shea stressed.

Related Topics

Police Man George York New York

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

56 minutes ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 ..

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept two UAVs launched by Ho ..

2 hours ago

Trump Briefs Putin on His Idea to Hold G7 Summit - ..

7 minutes ago

Moscow Says US Has No Right to Criticize Other Nat ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.