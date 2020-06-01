New York City Bracing for More Protests Monday Night - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) New York City is preparing for another day of protests on Monday over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man by a police officer, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference.

"We are in day four. We expect more protests throughout the city today," de Blasio told reporters.

The mayor said, "a huge number" of law enforcement officers will be deployed across protests' sites that have seen violence, property destruction and stores looting over the weekend.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shay added that officers in plainclothes and uniforms will be out Monday night to prevent violence and "hijacking a cause" of demonstrations.

"Anyone coming with the intent to take advantage of people during this very difficult time, we are going to ensure that we do everything that you are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Shea stressed.