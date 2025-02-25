New York City Cancels $220 Mln Deal Under Which PIA's Roosevelt Hotel Houses Migrants
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 11:40 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) New York City is ending its $220 million lease agreement with the PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel, which had been serving as a migrant shelter, following intense criticism from some of US President Donald Trump's supporters over the use of American taxpayer money to house asylum seekers.
The iconic hotel in Manhattan was shut down in 2020 due to a severe loss of revenue resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Three years later, it's management signed a lease contract with the New York City which converted it into a shelter for a large number of asylum seekers in the United States.
Facing pressure from both the Federal government and right-wing hardliners, Mayor Eric Adams announced the closure of the facility on Monday.
The hotel reportedly housed tens of thousands of migrants across its 1,025 rooms at an estimated cost of $200 per night.
The city now sees a sharp decline in weekly migrant arrivals, dropping from 4,000 at the peak of the crisis in 2023 to approximately 350 now.
The Roosevelt Hotel served as a key processing center, handling around 75% of the migrants who arrived in the city.
Mayor Adams credited the closure to the administration’s successful emergency response and policy decisions, stating that it will help the city save millions of taxpayer Dollars.
The hotel, which opened in 1924, was named after President Theodore Roosevelt. It is located next to the Grand Central Terminal, the main train station.
Recent Stories
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..
ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape
Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..
Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..
More Stories From World
-
New York City cancels $220 mln deal under which PIA's Roosevelt hotel houses migrants6 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon faces last impeachment hearing over martial law16 minutes ago
-
Trump calls for revival of Keystone XL Pipeline project axed by Biden16 minutes ago
-
Confusion reigns as US federal workers face Musk job deadline26 minutes ago
-
Fears of US public health crises grow amid falling vaccination rates26 minutes ago
-
Ukraine rupture grows as US sides with Russia at UN26 minutes ago
-
Tanaka scores in Championship leaders Leeds' late-show win over Sheff Utd36 minutes ago
-
Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China46 minutes ago
-
Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China46 minutes ago
-
17 wounded in latest Colombia explosives attack2 hours ago
-
Nine soldiers killed in Colombia road accident2 hours ago
-
Two dead, five injured in South Korean bridge collapse2 hours ago