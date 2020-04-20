New York City Cancels All Non-Essential Public Events in June - De Blasio

New York City has decided to cancel all public events that had been scheduled for the month of June as part of its efforts to curb the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Monday

"This probably will not surprise you, but I'm now reporting today that we will cancel city permits for June events as well," de Blasio said.

Last week, de Blasio announced the cancellation of non-essential events in May.

According to the mayor, authorities and organizers are currently exploring options on how they can reschedule the Puerto Rican Day Parade, the Celebrate Israel Parade and Pride parade, among other events that were due to be held later in the year.

"We will know a lot more in the coming weeks," de Blasio said, adding that the three indicators tracking the spread of COVID-19 must be consistently down in the city for the events to take place.

The latest data revealed that the number of people admitted to hospitals for suspected COVID-19 went down from 317 on April 17 to 212 the following day, as well as the citywide percentage of people testing positive for the virus from decreased from 38 to 34. However, Intensive Care Unites admissions have seen a daily increase from 849 to 853.