New York City Counterterror Unit 'Closely Monitoring' Situation in Beirut - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) New York City security officials are studying closely reports coming out of Beirut about the major explosion that killed at least ten people and injured many more, the New York Police Department (NYPD) Counterterrorism Unit said on Tuesday.

"We are closely monitoring the incident involving a large explosion that occurred in Beirut, Lebanon," the unit said via Twitter.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Unit did not mention or indicate that there is any connection between the explosion in Beirut and a potential security threat to New York City.

The head of Lebanon's General Security Directorate, Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, refuted earlier descriptions of the explosion as a pyrotechnics blast in a warehouse in the port of Beirut, saying the blast was caused by explosives that had been stored for a long time.