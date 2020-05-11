New York City COVID-19-Induced Lockdown Likely to Continue Into June - Mayor

The lockdown imposed in New York City to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will most likely continue beyond the month of May, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The lockdown imposed in New York City to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will most likely continue beyond the month of May, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Monday.

"June is when we are potentially going to be able to make some real changes if we can continue our progress," de Blasio said. "Right now, unless something miraculous happening we are going into June."

De Blasio said the authorities will continue to track COVID-19 indicators, including the number of new hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and the percentage of residents testing positive for the virus to be able to make decisions on the timeline for reopening the city.

On Monday, all three indicators were declining, suggesting that New York City had made progress in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This is exactly the kind of day we want to see. Now, let's say we can stretch a number of these days together and that will be the signal that it's time to start talking about relaxing some of these restrictions," de Blasio said.

The "New York on PAUSE" executive order that closed down all non-essential businesses and introduced social distancing measures is set to expire on May 15.