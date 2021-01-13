New York City Cuts Ties With Trump Organization Over 'Criminal Activity' - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) New York City will cut all of its business contracts with the Trump Organization over President Donald Trump's role in last week's deadly riots at the US Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio told MSNBC in an interview on Wednesday.

"The City of New York is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization," De Blasio said. "Inciting an insurrection against the United States' government clearly constitutes criminal activity."