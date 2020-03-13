UrduPoint.com
New York City Declares State Of Emergency Amid Increase Of COVID-19 Cases - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:30 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) New York City declared a state of emergency amid the increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference.

"In light of several new developments... it is time now to declare a state of emergency," de Blasio said on Thursday.

De Blasio said New York City has so far confirmed 95 new cases of infection with COVID-19, and this number is expected to increase to 1,000 next week.

"This will not be over soon; this is going to be a long-long battle.

It's a tough battle. We are going to lose some of our fellow New Yorkers, that, unfortunately, is not inevitable," de Blasio said.

De Blasio said places of public gatherings in the city such as the Barclays Center, Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall will be closed.

Earlier in the day, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of 500 or more people effective Friday and ordered Broadway theaters on Manhattan to shut down on Thursday.

