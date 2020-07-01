New York City Delays Allowing Indoor Dining as COVID-19 Cases Spike in US - Cuomo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) New York City will postpone allowing indoor dining in restaurants as the novel coronavirus cases surge in various states across the United States, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under Phase 3 of the reopening plan set to begin on July 6, New York City would have reopened the indoor spaces of bars and restaurants.

"Indoor dining in New York City will be postponed until the facts change and it is safe and prudent," Cuomo said via Twitter.

The United States was under lockdown in March and April in an effort to stem the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

However, since US states began partially reopening in May, several increased number of infections.

However, Some medical officials have said the increase in number of cases is due to the significantly greater number of performed tests, and the number of deaths - the more relevant metric in following the pandemic - has been decreasing.

As of Wednesday, there were nearly 2.7 million cases of novel coronavirus in the United States and almost 130,000 virus-related deaths.