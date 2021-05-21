UrduPoint.com
New York City Department Of Education Promotes Drag Queen Show For Schoolchildren

Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The New York City Department of Education has featured a Los Angeles-based drag queen, Little Miss Hot Mess, in a PBS show called "Let's Learn" aimed at 3- to 8-year-old children.

The author of the "Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish" book, Little Miss Hot Mess started the show by saying, "I am a drag queen and a children's book author, and you may be wondering to yourself: 'What on earth is a drag queen?'"

During the program, Harris David Harris, a drag queen from San Francisco, danced and sang to the tune of the famous nursery rhyme "The Wheels on the Bus," having changed it to "the hips on the drag queen go swish, swish, swish.

According to various US media outlets, PBS insists that it did not create the television series but only aired it in partnership with the city's department of education and a local WNET-TV station.

Meanwhile, Harris proudly claims to be one of the first drag queens to host a reading hour for children.

"[Drag queens] are everyday people who like to play pretend and dress up as often as we can," Harris said in a video, adding that men dressing as women "are leaders in our community, and if you ask me: we make pretty good role models."

The show received a wave of backlash from social media users.

