Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:31 AM

New York City Dismantles 3 Homeless Encampments Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Mayor

New York City authorities have dismantled three homeless encampments amid the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) New York City authorities have dismantled three homeless encampments amid the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Three encampments [identified] yesterday morning," de Blasio said. "I want to thank the NYPD [New York Police Department], I want to thank Homeless Services, I want to thank the Sanitation Department - they have worked together to dismantle those encampments."

De Blasio also said that after the New York City subway system was temporarily shut down for the first time to disinfect the subway cars, 139 homeless individuals out of 252 engaged by social workers and NYPD officers agreed to accept help and leave the streets.

"We have never seen this many people, this high percentage of people living on the streets, agree to something different," de Blasio said.

New York City's all-time subway service in will be closed for passengers from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

