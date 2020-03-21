UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City 'Epicenter' Of COVID-19 Crisis As Case Count Surpasses 5,000 - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 03:40 AM

New York City 'Epicenter' of COVID-19 Crisis as Case Count Surpasses 5,000 - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The number of people in New York City who have contracted the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) has surpassed 5,000, making the city an epicenter of the epidemic in the United States, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing.

"As of 10:00 a.m. [2:00 p.m. GMT] today, we can confirm in New York City 5,151 cases of confirmed coronavirus," de Blasio said on Friday. "That is now about one-third of all the coronavirus cases in the United States of America... I hate to say this, but it's true, we are now the epicenter of this crisis, right here, in the nation's largest city."

De Blasio said that 29 New Yorkers have already died from COVID-19, and this number is expected to grow.

The borough of Brooklyn continues to lead in the number of confirmed cases with 1,518 of the residents testing positive for the virus, followed by Queens with 1,406 cases, Manhattan with 1,314, the Bronx with 667 and Staten Island with 242 infections, according to the mayor.

To further contain the spread of the virus, the city will limit the ferry service and reduce the number of boats during rush hours to three, effective on Sunday at midnight. Additionally, all field permits in New York City parks and team sports will now be canceled, de Blasio said.

Related Topics

Sports Died Manhattan Lead New York United States Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed: UAE Ministry of Healt ..

1 hour ago

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

2 hours ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

3 hours ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

3 hours ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.