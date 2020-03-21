New York City 'Epicenter' of COVID-19 Crisis as Case Count Surpasses 5,000 - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The number of people in New York City who have contracted the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) has surpassed 5,000, making the city an epicenter of the epidemic in the United States, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing.

"As of 10:00 a.m. [2:00 p.m. GMT] today, we can confirm in New York City 5,151 cases of confirmed coronavirus," de Blasio said on Friday. "That is now about one-third of all the coronavirus cases in the United States of America... I hate to say this, but it's true, we are now the epicenter of this crisis, right here, in the nation's largest city."

De Blasio said that 29 New Yorkers have already died from COVID-19, and this number is expected to grow.

The borough of Brooklyn continues to lead in the number of confirmed cases with 1,518 of the residents testing positive for the virus, followed by Queens with 1,406 cases, Manhattan with 1,314, the Bronx with 667 and Staten Island with 242 infections, according to the mayor.

To further contain the spread of the virus, the city will limit the ferry service and reduce the number of boats during rush hours to three, effective on Sunday at midnight. Additionally, all field permits in New York City parks and team sports will now be canceled, de Blasio said.