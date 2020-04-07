UrduPoint.com
New York City Explores Using Hart Island For Burials Of COVID-19 Victims - Mayor's Office

Tue 07th April 2020 | 12:50 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) New York City may soon start conducting the burials of people killed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection on Hart Island, as the number of deaths overwhelms city morgues, Mayor's spokesperson Freddi Goldstein said in a statement on Monday.

"We are not currently planning to use local parks as burial grounds. We are exploring using Hart Island for temporary burials, if the need grows," Goldstein said via Twitter.

Earlier in the day, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo also rejected the idea of burying COVID-19 victims in the city parks.

"I have heard a lot of wild rumors, but I have not heard anything about the city burying people in parks," Cuomo said in his daily briefing.

Additionally, Goldstein denied that city inmates from the Rikers Island correctional facility would be involved in digging graves under the plan; however, she said that the practice is "voluntary" and pays $6 per hour.

Hart Island, which currently serves as the city's potter's field, is located in the northeast of the Bronx borough. Since its first use as a training ground for the US Colored Troops in 1864, it has hosted a prison camp, a psychiatric hospital, a jail, a tuberculosis sanatorium and a homeless shelter, among others.

As of Monday, the death toll in New York State from the coronavirus has climbed to 4,758, while the total number of people infected has exceeded 130,000.

