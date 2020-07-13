New York City Fatal Baby Shooting 'Horrifying, Not Acceptable' - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The killing of a one-year-old baby boy at a barbecue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn on Sunday night was an unacceptable and horrifying development, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told a press conference on Monday.

"To wake up this morning a one year old child was killed on the streets of our city by gunfire is just so painful, it's not acceptable, it's something we have to address and stop," de Blasio said. "It's horrifying. This is not anything we can allow in our city."

The child, Davell Gardner, was shot in the abdomen when a gunman opened fire on the party near the Raymond Bush Playground and three men aged 25, 27 and 36 were also shot and injured but are expected to survive, media reports said.

"There are just so many guns out there. That is a New York tragedy and a national tragedy... We have to heal. We have to bring the police and our communities together. We can't let this happen in our city. We have so much to do," he said.

Police had not yet apprehended the shooter the mayor added, but he expressed confidence that the guilty individual would be caught.