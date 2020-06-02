New York City Imposes 8 P.M. To 5 A.M. Curfew Through June 7 - Mayor De Blasio
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:57 PM
New curfew measures imposed in New York City due to violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody will remain in place from 8:00 p.m. (12:00 a.m. GMT) to 5 a.m. (09:00 a.m. GMT) through June 7, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Tuesday
"I am extending the curfew, which I announced would be beginning again at 8 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. We are going to continue that curfew for the remainder of this week," de Blasio said.