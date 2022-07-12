New York City Launches Public Service Ad Explaining Nuclear Attack Preparedness

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The New York City Emergency Management Department (EMD) has launched a new public service announcement explaining steps residents should take in the event of a nuclear attack, the EMD said in a press release.

"New York City Emergency Management Department today launched a new public service announcement (PSA) that focuses on nuclear preparedness. While the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low, it is important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe," the release said on Monday.

The timing for the public service announcement is not clearly linked to any specific threat, but New Yorkers should know the city prepares to address an evolving threat landscape, the release said.

"So there's been a nuclear attack. Don't ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit," the release cited the announcement.

The public service announcement outlines three key steps to be taken during a nuclear weapons incident - get inside, stay inside and stay tuned, the release added.

The New York City authorities work with state and Federal partners to organize emergency response preparations, including for nuclear events, according to the release.