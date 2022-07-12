UrduPoint.com

New York City Launches Public Service Ad Explaining Nuclear Attack Preparedness

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 02:40 AM

New York City Launches Public Service Ad Explaining Nuclear Attack Preparedness

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The New York City Emergency Management Department (EMD) has launched a new public service announcement explaining steps residents should take in the event of a nuclear attack, the EMD said in a press release.

"New York City Emergency Management Department today launched a new public service announcement (PSA) that focuses on nuclear preparedness. While the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low, it is important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe," the release said on Monday.

The timing for the public service announcement is not clearly linked to any specific threat, but New Yorkers should know the city prepares to address an evolving threat landscape, the release said.

"So there's been a nuclear attack. Don't ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit," the release cited the announcement.

The public service announcement outlines three key steps to be taken during a nuclear weapons incident - get inside, stay inside and stay tuned, the release added.

The New York City authorities work with state and Federal partners to organize emergency response preparations, including for nuclear events, according to the release.

Related Topics

Attack Nuclear New York Event Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.