New York City Launches Test and Trace Corps to Fight COVID-19 Spread - Mayor

New York City has launched Test and Trace Corps to investigate and inform on cases of the novel coronavirus disease(COVID-19) to suppress the spread of the virus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) New York City has launched Test and Trace Corps to investigate and inform on cases of the novel coronavirus disease(COVID-19) to suppress the spread of the virus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The New York City Test and Trace Corps is going to be a dedicated group of trained individuals who will lead the way in creating testing and tracing on a level we've never seen before in this city or this country," de Blasio said.

The mayor explained that by May 25, the Test and Trace Corps will increase the number of COVID-19 tests from the current 14,000 per day to 20,000 throughout 33 testing sites. Over the next few months, the team will conduct 50,000 tests daily throughout more than 300 locations.

The corps will also provide hotel rooms to New Yorkers requiring isolation and monitoring, and, by early June, will prepare 1,200 rooms available for such residents, de Blasio said.

The mayor noted that the Test and Trace Corps will employ 25,000 public foot soldiers by early June, and this number will continue to grow, according to the needs of the city. New York will also utilize the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Contact Tracing Training, sponsored by the Bloomberg Philanthropies, for all applicants considered for tracing.

New York City will also partner with Salesforce software company that will by June 1 deploy a call center, customer relationship and case management system, allowing to track and analyze every COVID-19 case, de Blasio said.

