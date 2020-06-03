New York City Law Enforcement Detains Dozens Protesters for Curfew Violation

The law enforcement in New York City have detained dozens of George Floyd protesters over the curfew violation on Tuesday night

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The law enforcement in New York City have detained dozens of George Floyd protesters over the curfew violation on Tuesday night.

Thousands of people took to the US cities' streets for the eighth consecutive night.

New York City has also been rocked several nights of looting amid nationwide protests over the killing of a black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

On New York City's Union Square, the police arrested some 20 people, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor announced the imposition of a citywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 7.

The curfew didn't stop the crowds and mass protests have continued through the night.

While the protesters at Union Square continued to shout, everything remained primarily peaceful.

The heavy police presence was seen throughout New York where mass rallies took place at various places.

The looting and destruction of the properties have also continued in New York City, where Mayor De Blasio refused to use National Guard assistance.

Witnesses told the Sputnik correspondent that at least one clothing store on Broadway was looted as well as one wine store and one drug store.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday commenting on the Monday looting and protests that De Blasio and the police department failed to effectively utilize resources to contain protests last night.

The governor said he was disappointed and outraged that the largest police department in the United States, with 38,000 officers, failed to protect people and property. He also blasted the mayor for not using the 13,000 National Guard members on stand by and state police mobilized all across the state that can be deployed anywhere.

Cuomo said he believes the mayor has underestimated the scope and duration of the problem. The governor also said that while he had legal authority to overrule the mayor, "they are not there yet."

Mass demonstrations across the United States started after George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. Some protests have turned into riots complete with violence, arson and widespread looting. The protests erupted after video surfaced showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes before he lost consciousness. On Monday, the county examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide.