UrduPoint.com

New York City Mandates Vaccines For Restaurants, Shows And Gyms: Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:51 PM

New York City mandates vaccines for restaurants, shows and gyms: mayor

New York City will require proof of vaccination for people attending indoor activities such as restaurants, gyms and shows, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, making it the first major US city to introduce a vaccine pass

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :New York City will require proof of vaccination for people attending indoor activities such as restaurants, gyms and shows, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, making it the first major US city to introduce a vaccine pass.

"If you're vaccinated (...

) you have the key, you can open the door. But if you're unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate many things," de Blasio told a press conference.

With coronavirus cases again surging in the US, de Blasio said that a health pass called the "Key to NYC" would be launched on August 16, followed by a transition period before enforcement a month later.

Related Topics

New York August Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EVM to be shown publicly, in Parliament soon: Shib ..

EVM to be shown publicly, in Parliament soon: Shibli Faraz

5 minutes ago
 Pentagon locked down after reported shooting

Pentagon locked down after reported shooting

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan win toss, West Indies bat first in final ..

Pakistan win toss, West Indies bat first in final T20

5 minutes ago
 Putin, Bolivian President Discuss COVID-19 Respons ..

Putin, Bolivian President Discuss COVID-19 Response During Phone Conversation - ..

5 minutes ago
 Khalilzad to Meet With Counterparts From Russia, C ..

Khalilzad to Meet With Counterparts From Russia, China, Pakistan in Coming Days

5 minutes ago
 Pentagon On Lockdown After Gunshots Fired Near Met ..

Pentagon On Lockdown After Gunshots Fired Near Metro - Associated Press

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.