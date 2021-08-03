New York City mandates vaccines for restaurants, shows and gyms: mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :New York City will require proof of vaccination for people attending indoor activities such as restaurants, gyms and shows, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, making it the first major US city to introduce a vaccine pass.

"If you're vaccinated (...

) you have the key, you can open the door. But if you're unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate many things," de Blasio told a press conference.

With coronavirus cases again surging in the US, de Blasio said that a health pass called the "Key to NYC" would be launched on August 16, followed by a transition period before enforcement a month later.