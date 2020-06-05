UrduPoint.com
New York City May Enter Phase 2 Of COVID-19 Reopening In Early July - Mayor

Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:21 AM

New York City May Enter Phase 2 of COVID-19 Reopening in Early July - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) New York City may enter phase two of the state's plan to reopen after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown as early as at the beginning of July, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Thursday.

The city has been on lockdown for almost 11 weeks and is set to enter the first phase of the state reopening plan on June 8.

"Phase one can move on to phase two. And, at this moment, phase two could start as early as the beginning of July," de Blasio said.

In addition to professional services, finance, insurance, retail and real estate businesses, allowed to return to work under phase two, the state had decided to reopen outside dining in restaurants.

De Blasio said the city will do utmost to provide restaurants with a plan on how to properly implement outdoor seating, considering the COVID-19 risks, including opening up more streets to free extra space for social distancing.

"Big expansion of open streets will do what it takes to help this key part of life in New York City, a key part of our economy, to come back strong, starting in phase two," the mayor said.

Under phase one, New York City will see the return of such businesses as construction, manufacturing, wholesalers, supply chain, retail with curbside pickup and agriculture.

The city has so far confirmed 205,406 COVID-19 infections out of a total of more than 375,000 cases diagnosed in New York State.

