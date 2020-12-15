UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City May Face Full Lockdown As COVID-19 Surge Outpaces Vaccine Rollout - Mayor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

New York City May Face Full Lockdown as COVID-19 Surge Outpaces Vaccine Rollout - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) New York City could see another full lockdown because it might be overwhelmed by new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, despite the start of vaccinations for the virus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.

"You've got to start shutting down the most sensitive areas," de Blasio told CNN in an interview. When asked about a possible lockdown, he said, "I think that's something we have to be ready for in the coming weeks, because this kind of momentum that the disease has right now, we've got to stop it before it causes too much damage, too much pain.."

As of Monday, 5,712 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment in hospitals across New York state, the state's governor said, compared to a spring peak of more than 18,000.

Both de Blasio and New York State Governor Cuomo agreed to close indoor dining in New York City from Monday in a move to clamp down on the spike in hospitalizations.

They have, however, differed on what it would take to order a full city-wide lockdown.

New York on Monday became the first US state to administer the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in the United States after a nurse was inoculated with the drug following its approval by the Federal government for emergency use.

"This vaccine is exciting because I will believe this is the weapon that will end the war" against COVID-19, Cuomo said during a live-streamed event just before Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York, was given the shot.

Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to the US COVID-19 vaccine program, said the United States hopes to give out the vaccine, developed by Pfizer under a joint-venture with Germany's BioNTech,  to 100 million Americans by spring 2021.

Related Topics

Governor Germany York New York United States Jew Event From Government Million Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Minister of Trade and ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Football Association signs MoU with Israeli FA ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

1 hour ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.