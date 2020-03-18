New York City May Impose Shelter in Place Order Within 48 Hours - Mayor De Blasio

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) New York City residents should be ready for a shelter in place order to be placed within the next two days to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"I think New Yorkers should be prepared, right now, for the possibility of a shelter in place, order," de Blasio said. "It has not happened yet, but it is definitely a possibility at this point. I believe that decision should be named made in the next 48 hours."