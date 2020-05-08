UrduPoint.com
New York City May Start Limiting Entry To Parks To Avoid Overcrowding - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday he might start limiting entry to some parks to prevent them from overcrowding amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"There are certain parks where just the configuration of the park lends itself to overcrowding, and we are working on strategies right now to address that," de Blasio told reporters.

The mayor said he would unveil more details on Friday in regards to parks, where social distancing might be a problem.

"There are not that many places, honestly, but wherever that is the case, we are going to work with a protocol to do that [limit the number of people]," he added.

