New York City May Start Relaxing Social Distancing Rules in June - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) New York City may loosen in June some of the social distancing rules that were put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Let's win April. Let's go into May and try and get to the change as quickly as we can. It may be June," de Blasio said referring to the possible relaxing of the social distancing practice by residents.

De Blasio emphasized that any scenario will still require creating "clear boundaries" in interaction among residents, implying compliance with social distancing to a certain extent due to the risk of a resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We want to see the maximum people work from home for a long time," de Blasio said. "There are some other things that will not change."

New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said the authorities may open different types of businesses and allow a minimal number of gatherings to occur.

"The intent with regards to starting to loosen up some of the restrictions around social distancing is to allow the city to take early steps to getting back to a new level of normal," Barbot said. "We don't know exactly what that new level of normal will be."

Barbot added that preventive measures, such as the use of face-coverings for individuals who are at higher risk from COVID-19, will continue to be recommended.

In March, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered 100 percent of the non-essential workforce to stay at home, prohibited non-essential gatherings, enforced strict social distancing of at least six feet and introduced fines for those not complying with these policies.

On March 22, a statewide stay-at-home order went into effect.