New York City Mayor Announces Lifting Of Curfew, Decision Effective Immediately

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 04:50 PM

New York City Mayor Announces Lifting of Curfew, Decision Effective Immediately

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) New York City is lifting the curfew on Sunday following a peaceful night of protests, and the decision will be "effective immediately," Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday in the wake of peaceful protests against racism and police violence in the area.

"New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city. Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other," de Blasio tweeted.

